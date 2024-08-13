HILL FARRER PARTNER E. SEAN MCLOUGHLIN NAMED TOP LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E. Sean McLoughlin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner E. Sean McLoughlin has been recognized by Daily Journal as one of California's top and employment lawyers. The award is the publication's annual selection of top attorneys specializing in employment litigation, class action and PAGA defense, and labor law advice.“Sean has specialized in labor and employment matters for the last 28 years,” states the publisher.“He said the most important lesson he's learned is that it's 'imperative to listen to the client about their goal in any matter, then to present them with a strategy to achieve that outcome, and then to develop and implement an effective and dynamic tactical plan in service of the client's objective. It sounds basic, but few lawyers seem to.'”“Sean said one of his most notable cases was a complex legal battle for a financial services client that began in 2015,” the profile states.“It involved a Private Attorneys General Act case that evolved into two related class action lawsuits, one in state court and the other in federal court.” As the profile details, Sean and his colleagues correctly anticipated the eventual federal preemption of California's anti arbitration rule for PAGA cases, and used“all the available tools in the litigator's toolkit” to keep the cases in play until the U.S. Supreme Court addressed the preemption issue in 2022. The change in law enabled a rapid reversal of fortunes, ultimately resulting in resolution of the cases“for a fraction of what had been demanded years earlier” according to the profile.McLoughlin has recently been recognized by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers" and by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a leading employment attorney in California. He is known for aggressive and innovative defenses of PAGA and class action lawsuits, particularly those involving California wage and hour law and federal FLSA claims. McLoughlin defends employers in court and before arbitrators and administrative agencies, where he tries wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation and discrimination cases. McLoughlin's traditional labor law practice includes guiding management in avoiding union organization in their workplaces.

JONATHAN FITZGARRALD

Equinox Strategy Partners

+1 3106016008

email us here