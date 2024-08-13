APX Lending Announces Expansion Into The US And Unveils White Label Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - APX Lending, a pioneer in compliant crypto-backed lending, is proud to announce two significant developments that underscore its commitment to innovation and leadership. At the Blockchain Futurist 2024 in Toronto, Canada, CEO Andrei Poliakov announced the company's expansion into the United States, where it now serves comfmercial borrowers across 30 states, and unveiled APX Lending's new White Label Solution designed for banks, credit unions, lenders, and fintech companies.

Expansion into the US Market

APX Lending is pleased to announce that it has expanded its services to commercial borrowers across 30 U.S. states, offering loans from $1,000 to $10 million, with retail lending coming soon. This strategic move targets the $4 billion U.S. crypto-backed lending market. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of security and compliance, with collateral held in segregated and insured cold storage wallets and visible to borrowers on the blockchain throughout the loan term.

Introducing the APX Lending White Label Solution

In addition to the U.S. expansion, APX Lending has unveiled its White Label Solution-a comprehensive, fully managed platform that enables financial institutions to offer their own branded crypto-backed lending services with minimal overhead. Built on APX Lending's 100% proprietary technology, the platform is designed with high availability, customizable branding, and robust API integration to ensure seamless adoption. The solution also features advanced security protocols, including role-based access control, out-of-the-box Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), and custom reporting capabilities, all backed by dedicated support from APX Lending.

These announcements strengthen APX Lending's role as a leading provider in the global crypto-backed lending industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to the changing needs of both businesses and institutions.

"As we continue to innovate and expand in Canada and the US, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge crypto-backed lending solutions with the highest standards of security and compliance. This commitment sets APX Lending apart globally. We're excited to now serve commercial borrowers across 30 states and look forward to expanding into the retail sector soon." - Andrei Poliakov, CEO of APX Lending "Our technology and compliance expertise make us uniquely positioned to offer a white label solution that is both robust and adaptable. We are excited to collaborate with financial institutions worldwide, helping them to seamlessly enter the crypto-backed lending space with confidence and security." - Andrei Poliakov, CEO of APX Lending

About APX Lending

APX Lending ( ), registered with both FINTRAC and FinCEN, is a crypto-backed lending platform that provides compliant, safe, and secure Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed loans to individuals and institutional clients across Canada and the United States. With a focus on security and regulatory compliance, APX Lending has become a trusted partner in the digital asset lending space. The company also offers a robust white label solution, empowering banks, credit unions, and financial institutions worldwide to seamlessly integrate and offer their own branded crypto-backed lending services.

