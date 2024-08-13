Kuleba Briefs Borrell On Details Of Ukraine's Operation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the expansion of arms production and the details of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region.

Kuleba said this in a post on X following a phone call with Borrell, reports Ukrinform.

"During our call, Josep Borrell and I focused on steps to scale up Ukraine-EU cooperation in weapon and delivery. I also informed Josep about the details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following his conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi that 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region were currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.