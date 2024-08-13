Kuleba Briefs Borrell On Details Of Ukraine's Operation In Kursk Region
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the expansion of arms production and the details of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region.
Kuleba said this in a post on X following a phone call with Borrell, reports Ukrinform.
"During our call, Josep Borrell and I focused on steps to scale up Ukraine-EU cooperation in weapon manufacturing and delivery. I also informed Josep about the details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region," he wrote.
Read also:
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces control 74 settlements in Kursk region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following his conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi that 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region were currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.
MENAFN13082024000193011044ID1108550806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.