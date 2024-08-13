Clipper Magazine Announces Evolution To Clipp, Increasing Value To Customers, Businesses And Advertisers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New Clipp Provides Powerful Tools for Local Businesses to Connect to Ideal Customers with the Most Effective Offer to Drive Results

Clipp , the latest brand evolution of Clipper Magazine and trusted source for exclusive consumer offers via a suite of digital products and publications, today announced its official launch.

The new Clipp, which includes Clipp Magazine and Prestigious Living as well as Clipp, will combine all the local deals and savings that consumers have come to count on from former outlets including Get One Free, Mint Magazine, Local Flavor, Great Deals and Market Magazine into a streamlined, optimized and elevated experience.

The New Clipp Flagship Platforms



Clipp - A response-driven direct mail magazine built around local audience expertise that is proven to increase visibility, traffic, sales and new customer acquisition for businesses large and small.

Prestigious Living - A lifestyle magazine that targets homeowners looking for reputable local service providers, exciting home decor ideas, and high-quality products. Clipp - A digital destination that rewards subscribers with local offers and connects businesses with their ideal audiences.

Partnering with Business and Advertisers

The new Clipp will continue to support community growth by partnering with national brands and local businesses through identifying and engaging ideal consumers in the neighborhoods they serve. Clipp will also leverage the organization's unmatched reach: each year mailing 230 million local magazines to high-income households with high purchase power and Clipp, which sees 10.5 million visitors per year. Clipp's direct mail and digital advertising solutions are results-oriented and backed by exceptional customer service and deep market knowledge. The new Clipp is focused on connecting businesses with highly desirable consumers with more income and spend than the U.S. average.

If you are interested in partnering with Clipp to build a high-impact campaign for your business or to learn more, please visit



"The current economic environment, where consumers are hyper-focused on value and savings, has made it more important than ever that local businesses connect with customers with the right offer, at the right time, through the right platform," said John Amato, Founder and Chairman at AmatoMartin investment group and CEO for Clipp. "That is why we are so excited about the launch of Clipp and the solution's ability to connect communities in rewarding ways through personalized engagements that drive results for the businesses we serve and provide consumers with offers they need."



Some of the benefits businesses receive when partnering with Clipp on an advertising campaign , include:



Product and offer recommendations

Reach and frequency best practices

Targeting top local households

Ad artwork and creative design

Printing, processing and postage Campaign performance tracking

By prioritizing consumer engagement and investing in product innovation, data tools, attribution intelligence and more, Clipp brings consumers outstanding savings on the businesses they love, in the mailbox and in the inbox. Clipp combines geographic targeting, consumer behavior profiling, demographic data and purchase power to help businesses to identify their ideal audience, create the perfect customer profile and to pinpoint the most impactful geographies.

Clipp, By the Numbers



9 out of 10 customers open and read the Clipp magazines they receive

40,000 businesses advertise with Clipp

92% of recipients set aside 1-5 Clipp offers to use or share

20,000 monthly Apple Wallet adds 80% of readers use coupons at least once a month

About Clipp

Clipp is a streamlined, powerful vehicle for delivering exclusive local offers across mail and digital platforms. Clipp is innovating in the direct mail space and currently boast two flagship publications: Clipp Magazine and Prestigious Living. Additionally, consumers can "clipp" the ads they want on-the-go at Clipp and with the Clipp app, which is fully optimized for Android and Apple devices. To learn more about partnering with Clipp on advertising, visit , or connect with Clipp on Instagram , X , Facebook or LinkedIn .

