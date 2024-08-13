Cisco: Sustainability 101 - How Hybrid Work Can Advance Sustainability In The Workforce

(MENAFN- 3BL) Do you feel a bit lost when people refer to certain environmental sustainability topics and aren't sure where to start when it comes to more? Sustainability 101 is a blog series that you can turn to for information about different environmental terms that may come up at work, during discussions with friends, and even at your annual holiday gathering.

“The Gartner®1Q24 Global Survey found that 44% of workers worldwide have a hybrid work model, outnumbering the 39% of workers who work full-time in the office full-time.”*

Hybrid work is a model that combines in-office and remote work. Some companies set specific days for on-site work, while others allow employees to manage their own schedules . Hybrid work models can be associated with less frequent commutes which can lower emissions from motor vehicles.

But hybrid work can also be a key factor in advancing sustainability in the workforce - helping to create workplace environments where employees are healthy, engaged, and productive.

These practices can be a key component of a company's overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program, which often includes the well-being and development of employees.

Let's explore hybrid work trends and how these models can foster inclusive and productive workforces.

From Perk to Expectation

While flexible work models have been around for a while, remote work became commonplace during the pandemic, which led to the increased popularity of hybrid work. Many employees prefer a hybrid approach versus a full-time return to the office, seeing it as a way to support their work-life balance and general well-being.

Meanwhile, employers are also finding that flexible work models can be an important way to attract, support, and retain employees.

In a 2022 Cisco Global Hybrid Work Study , 28,000 full-time employees across 27 markets were surveyed and conveyed support for hybrid work with a collaborative approach:



62% of employees agree that their ability to work from anywhere impacts whether they stay at or leave a job

61% believe their quality of work has improved 60% have seen their productivity increase

How Cisco Powers Hybrid Work

At the heart of successful hybrid work is collaborative technology that reaches corporate headquarters and home offices - from video conferencing to messaging applications to real-time document sharing.

For example, with its market-leading platform composed of Webex, AnyConnect VPN and ThousandEyes, Cisco is providing a secure way for millions of people to work from home daily.

A Cisco-enabled remote work environment can also include a Cisco Desk Pro, a dedicated video desk device with three times the screen size of an average PC, which delivers a high-quality meeting experience. It helps make calls engaging and keeps them from becoming fatiguing– no eye squinting to see small talking heads on a small PC screen.

For office environments, Cisco can unlock sustainability potential and optimize workplaces through its Smart Building solutions that can automate workplace environments, improve space, and lower costs. By using Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology and connected Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning (HVAC), security, and occupancy systems, companies can gain actionable, timely insights into building resource availability, occupancy, and energy usage.

Not only do these solutions support more sustainable hybrid work, but many of the products themselves are built with sustainability in mind.

For example, the Cisco Room Bar , a video device for office meeting rooms, was created with a circular design approach. The number of internal components was reduced by 16 tons per year, and the packaging volume was reduced by 44 percent by removing foam. The product itself has been designed to be easier to repair, refurbish, and recycle.

Cisco is applying principles like this to its whole portfolio. In fact, Cisco has set a goal that 100 percent of its new products and packaging will incorporate Circular Design Principles by its fiscal year 2025.

The Importance of Inclusivity and Productivity in a Hybrid Work Model

Cisco's purpose is to power an inclusive future for all. Supporting hybrid and inclusive work environments - where everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, feels valued and can contribute fully - is a key aspect of the company's purpose.

For example, Webex enhances inclusivity with features like real-time translation, closed captions, and post-meeting recaps.

Cisco is now applying industry-leading AI to further address frustrations with background noise, poor sound, and low video quality. The goal is to make it feel as if there is no real distance between colleagues, and that each participant, regardless of location, is able to fully and effectively participate.

Guiding Principles and the Future of Hybrid Work

According to an IDC study , nearly half of organizations prioritize maintaining flexible work models in order to support their transformation efforts.

Despite the momentum and prioritization of hybrid work, many organizations struggle to implement effective strategies. According to a McKinsey 2024 survey , 68 percent of organizations do not yet have detailed plans about how to handle hybrid work.

Hybrid work models can vary by region, industry, company and even business units, creating complexities for both workers and managers. It can be a new way of thinking that spans company culture, processes, and technology. Ultimately, it requires a strategic and thoughtful approach from multiple stakeholders across an organization.

Cisco's mindset, as stated by our president and CEO Chuck Robbins is that“The office is a magnet, not a mandate.”

Hybrid work models are not just about flexibility - they are integral to advancing sustainability and inclusivity in the workforce. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic planning, companies can foster environments where employees thrive and contribute to broader sustainability goals.

Hybrid work is becoming more mainstream, and many organizations are looking for ways to achieve better outcomes. For me personally, since I began using a dedicated Webex device for managing all my remote conferencing, I have re-energized my productivity and increased my job satisfaction.

For guidance on how to take hybrid work from a 'great experiment' to a cornerstone of sustainability and productivity, check out Cisco's Mastering Hybrid Work .

*Gartner, Quick Answer: Evaluating Microsoft Places for Hybrid Work Challenges, Tori Paulman, Christopher Trueman, 8 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

