Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Improved Merchandise Shelf Label (DCD-375)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a better way to find the price of items while shopping," said an inventor from Fort Washington,

Md. "so I invented DIGITAL LABEL. It is an easier way to match up prices with products on store shelves."

The patent-pending invention clearly displays the name and price of a product so that consumers can easily view the price of products in retail establishments. This can also provide efficiency for retail establishments to not continually have to reposition paper or plastic shelf tags or sale tags which can save them time, energy, and manpower. This convenient and practical device would be easy to use and can help create a more pleasant shopping experience for consumers.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-375, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp