Volunteer Coordinator Joins Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation

Kathryn enjoying the outdoors

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to introduce Kathryn Giblin as our first Volunteer Coordinator. This newly created role marks a significant milestone in PPFF's history, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering stewardship and enhancing the volunteer experience across Pennsylvania's state parks and forests.

Kathryn's addition to the team underscores our dedication to engaging communities and promoting conservation within the state.

The Volunteer Coordinator role was created to help advance PPFF's mission to inspire stewardship in Pennsylvania's 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forest lands. Kathryn will be responsible for coordinating volunteer workdays, skill-building, education, and training sessions, collaborating with 45+ Friends Groups chapters, advancing a stewardship program, and advocating for Leave No Trace principles.

Kathryn brings over 10 years of experience working with volunteers into her new position. With a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Sociology degree (double major) from the University of Pittsburgh, recently returning from earning her Master of Arts in Anthropology degree from Queen's University in Belfast, Ireland, and working abroad, her experiences range vastly, including working with charity gardens, guide dog organizations, children's zoos, digital skills support, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

“I look forward to harnessing my skills to create and manage dynamic volunteer programs that enhance the conservation of Pennsylvania's natural landscapes,” states Kathryn.“This position offers the chance to work closely with passionate individuals and local communities, fostering stronger connections to our parks and forests. I am excited to learn more about the people who contribute to the running and upkeep of our parks and forests as well as new conservation strategies.

”Volunteers play an important role in the stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests,' said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.“How people volunteer continues to change. We are excited to welcome Kathryn's and support her work adapt to how people engage with volunteerism and to support the dedicated friends groups across Pennsylvania.”

Kathryn's skills and passion will be invaluable as we continue to build relationships and promote environmental stewardship throughout the state, ensuring that PPFF's volunteers are well-equipped and motivated to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our natural spaces.

If you would like to get involved in a state park or forest near you, visit our online resources at PAParksAndForests/our-work/volunteerism/ .



About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit .

