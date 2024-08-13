Florida Panthers Partner With Viewlift To Launch DTC Streaming Service

The Florida Panthers Launches a New Live and VOD Streaming Service

For the new season, every locally-produced game will stream live on new apps and air on broadcast over-the-air

SUNRISE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The reigning NHL Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, have announced a strategic multi-year alliance with ViewLift, a leading digital content distribution and monetization platform, to launch a new fan-centric direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service. This service will allow Panthers fans to stream all locally-available games live on major devices, including web, mobile, and connected TV platforms.

In collaboration with Scripps Sports, which will distribute games via local stations WSFL (channel 39), WHDT (9) and a to-be-announced Fort Myers station, the new streaming service will enhance fan engagement with multiple viewing options. Panthers' fans in South Florida and the surrounding region will now have unparalleled access to live game content along with on-demand video and original shoulder programs, whether they are at home or on the go.

"We are thrilled to partner with ViewLift to offer our fans a premier streaming experience," said Mark Zarthar, Chief Strategy Officer of the Florida Panthers. "Our goal is to increase accessibility and ensure that all Panthers fans have access anytime and anywhere to view our games, and with Scripps Sports' and ViewLift's expertise, we're confident our new distribution will do just that."

The new streaming service will launch in time for the upcoming season, with additional features and content announcements to follow. ViewLift, already a trusted vendor of the NHL, and the home for former League champs Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals, will create Panthers-branded properties across multiple platforms. The Panthers' streaming service will deliver live games, on-demand content, and more, enhancing the overall fan experience.

"South Florida means more than great beaches and top nightlife – it now is also home to the world's best hockey team," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "We're honored to be the Panthers' streaming partner, and together with our friends at Scripps Sports, reach more fans in the team's region than ever before. Viewing at home or on the go will now be as fast and flowing as the Cats are."

The Florida Panthers will leverage ViewLift's best-in-class streaming platform to streamline content delivery, fan-engagement, personalization, and marketing campaigns, as well as maximize monetization opportunities through flexible business models. Additionally, the team will benefit from real-time analytics tracking performance across every OTT device, allowing for continuous improvement of the fan experience.

About The Florida Panthers:

The National Hockey League's southernmost team, the Florida Panthers are coming off their first Stanley Cup Championship where the club earned the 2023-24 Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions en route to the organization's third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Under General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Cats have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov and superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program 'Heroes Among Us' honors a military veteran at each game.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift's clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights (another joint project with Scripps Sports); LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA and others. Visit .

About Scripps Sports:

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Women's Soccer League, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights and NHL's new Utah Hockey Team, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of

The E.W. Scripps Company

(NASDAQ:

SSP ), a Fortune 1000 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.