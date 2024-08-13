Godrej & Boyce contribute to Urban India’s growth with sustainable MEP projects

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th August 2024: The Electricals & Electronics business of Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group announced that its business unit aims to bolster India's infrastructure development through the execution of large-scale MEP projects. As a prominent player in the industry, Godrej & Boyce is a preferred partner for the rapidly evolving data center industry, targeting close to 400Crs in revenue by FY25 from its MEP business.



The business completed its largest data center project to date, for one of India's leading conglomerates. Valued at 78 Cr, this landmark project will deliver 12MW of capacity. The business has also secured several high-value projects in the cities of Mumbai & Delhi for various data centre clients. The company’s HVAC projects comprised 47% of its FY24 order book, highlighting the company's expertise in high-demand cooling solutions, and critical data center infrastructure.



Commenting on this, Pravin Rawool, AVP & Business Head – Electricals & Electronics business, says, “India's data center industry is poised for remarkable growth, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this expansion, bringing our decades of expertise to execute cutting-edge projects that not only meet the growing demand but do so sustainably. Our latest project is an example of our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art MEP solutions that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. As we continue to innovate in this rapidly evolving sector, we remain dedicated to supporting India's digital infrastructure growth while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and technological excellence.”



Godrej MEP has demonstrated expertise in Greenfield and Colocation Data Centers with over 40 MW executed till date, designed to house 4000 racks, designed as per IGBC Gold standards. Data centers in India are expected to attract an investment of USD 5.7 billion by 2026, driven by several factors, including digital transformation, adoption of AI, government initiatives, expansion of the IT industry, adoption of 5G, and rise of e-commerce and fintech.





