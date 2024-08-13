Pudu Robotics Takes Lead In Global Commercial Service Robotics Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acceleration of global and AI technologies, the commercial service robot is experiencing unprecedented opportunities. On August 12th, Frost & Sullivan , a leading research and consulting firm, released its "Market Research on Global Commercial Service Robotics (2023)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Report"). According to the report, the global commercial service robot industry shows a distinct advantage for leading companies, with Pudu Robotics capturing 23% of the share and securing the top position globally.

Market Share of Commercial Service Robots Companies in the Global Market, by Revenue, 2023 (Source: Frost & Sullivan)

To date, Pudu Robotics has established a wide-reaching global presence, with hundreds of service hubs in over 60 countries and regions. In Japan, for instance, their cat-shaped robot BellaBot has become highly popular, capturing the first market share in the restaurant service robot market.

The

deployment

of

commercial

service

robots

in

various

applications

is

fueling

market

growth. Frost & Sullivan projects that the global market will nearly $1.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20%. Currently, restaurant delivery is the largest application sector, with Pudu Robotics leading in both the Chinese and Japanese markets. Their first delivery robot, 'PuduBot,' launched in 2017, quickly gained market acceptance and set a benchmark in the industry.

Pudu Robotics has expanded its product offerings to cover various sectors, including retail, hospitality, industry, healthcare, education, entertainment, and public services. For example, their industrial delivery robot PUDU T300 optimizes delivery in auxiliary processes in industrial settings, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

"The true value of commercial service robots lies in assisting humans rather than replacing them," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "To achieve this, we must continuously enhance product performance and innovation capabilities. Pudu Robotics is unique in integrating service delivery, commercial cleaning, and industrial delivery. We will continue to lead the industry in sustainable development."

Through continuous technological advancements and market expansion, Pudu Robotics not only maintains its leading global position but also sets benchmarks for international growth and sustainable development. The company is poised to drive innovation and transformation across various industries worldwide.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, commonly referred to as "Frost," is a globally renowned consulting firm established in 1961. With approximately 3,000 consultants and analysts worldwide, Frost & Sullivan operates nearly 50 offices across the globe. Over the past 63 years, the firm has leveraged its extensive database and network of experts, along with its vast professional knowledge and consulting tools, to assist leading companies in the Global Top 1000, top-tier financial institutions, and other market leaders in accelerating their growth. Frost & Sullivan's reports are widely cited in IPO documents of leading public companies, primary and secondary market research reports, and other capital market disclosures, earning widespread recognition in global markets.

