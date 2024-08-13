Incline P&C Group Ranks #5 Nationwide In Insurance On 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group, a leading insurance program services firm, proudly announces its inclusion for the third consecutive year in the 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The prestigious ranking has previously honored household-name brands such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, marking their first national exposure.

Incline P&C Group's 2024 Inc. 5000 rankings include:



#5

of all insurance companies nationwide

#12

of companies in the Austin Metropolitan Area

#24

of companies in the state of Texas #241

of companies in all industries

Since 2016, Incline carriers have written in excess of $4.6 billion in premium across 44 states.

"We could not have grown so tremendously without our amazing team here at Incline," said Chris McClellan, President and CEO of Incline P&C Group. "We have fostered an innovative and effective environment to help our partners navigate their program insurance needs, thanks to our tech, legal, and insurance experts."

Earlier this year, the Group's newest carrier, Incline Americas Insurance Company, a Texas domiciled excess and surplus lines carrier received the Group's A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rating. Incline Americas is now authorized to operate in 46 states.

Several strategic partnerships and key leadership appointments have supported this growth over the past year. Scott Galiardo joined as the Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer for Commercial & Specialty Lines, while Tony Urban was named the Chief Development Officer. Galiardo enhances and advances Incline's actuarial functions, while Urban continues as the Chief Underwriting Officer for all Personal Lines and spearhead Incline's entry into the E&S market.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

