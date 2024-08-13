11-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother get rushed to hospital following stabbing incident in London

(MENAFN) On Monday, an 11-year-old girl and her 34-year-old mother were rushed to a hospital following a stabbing incident in London's bustling Leicester Square. The attack occurred around 11:36 a.m. at a TWG Tea shop, prompting immediate action. Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the incident, and a police cordon was established around the area, including nearby landmarks such as the Lego store and M&M's World.



The Metropolitan Police reported that both were transported to a major trauma center. Fortunately, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. At this stage, there is no indication that the incident is related to terrorism, and the suspect in custody is not believed to have any prior connection to the victims.



Leicester Square, a popular destination for tourists, attracts approximately 2.5 million visitors each week. This stabbing incident has heightened security concerns, particularly in the wake of recent national unrest. The recent riots across Britain were triggered by false claims that an illegal migrant had committed a murder at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, leading to a surge in security measures throughout the country.

