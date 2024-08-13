Everwell Financial Welcomes Felicia Noland: A New Era Of Growth And Leadership Begins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Felicia Noland

With her extensive background in business and healthcare, Felicia Noland is set to elevate Everwell Financial's commitment to excellence.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everwell is thrilled to announce the addition of Felicia Noland to its team as it continues to grow and enhance services. Noland brings a wealth of experience in project management and healthcare leadership, making her an invaluable asset to both the Everwell organization and the clients it serves.Noland holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration with a minor in Finance and an additional Bachelor's in Healthcare, as well as a Master's in Leadership. Her diverse background equips her with a unique perspective on the intersection of finance and healthcare, enabling her to contribute significantly to Everwell's mission.“We are excited to welcome Noland to the Everwell Financial family,” owner Danielle Lucht said.“Her dedication to community service and her proven track record in operations and project management aligns perfectly with our goals as we strive to provide exceptional service to our clients.”Noland's passion for growth and collaboration will drive the development of innovative strategies that propel Everwell Financial forward. As she works towards becoming licensed, Noland is eager to support clients and strengthen relationships with advisors and staff.Everwell Financial continues to expand its reach, offering comprehensive services that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. The firm, under the leadership of Lucht, stays committed to fostering an environment where talented financial advisors can thrive and contribute to our shared success.To learn more about Noland and her vision for her role at Everwell Financial, visit everwellfinancial. For media inquiries, please contact Arden McLaughlin, 704-941-5564.

Arden McLaughlin

Definita

+1 7049415564

email us here