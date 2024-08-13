AI Hearing Aid Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2%, Reaching A Value Of US$7.51 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Speech Recognition and Connectivity Features Increasing Adoption AI Hearing Globally.

Rockville, MD, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockville, MD. , As per a new research study released by Fact.MR , the global AI Hearing Aid is set to reach a value of US$ 3.12 billion in 2024 and further advance at 9.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

To help with speech recognition and comprehension, artificial intelligence (AI) enhances hearing aids in modifying and improving people's hearing in various listening situations. AI hearing aid market growth is driven by the focus of leading companies on enhancing user controls and convenience through their seamless integration of smartphones and other smart devices. With improved connectivity, users can now remotely adjust their hearing aids, stream audio directly from their smartphones for better sound quality, and keep an eye on health metrics such as hearing aid usage and overall hearing health.

The robust healthcare sector and high technology adoption rate in North America have made the region a market leader in AI hearing aids. The Western European region is estimated to hold a significant market share throughout the projection period due to strict rules and regulations regarding healthcare devices and high-quality standards for making products.

The global AI hearing aid market is projected to reach US$ 7.51 billion by 2034.

Sales of behind-the-ear AI hearing aids are forecasted to climb to US$ 2.98 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is set to account for a 2% share of the global market by 2034.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 1.16 billion in 2024.

Sales of AI hearing aids in South Korea are estimated at US$ 88.9 million in 2024 and are estimated to increase to US$ 236.5 million by 2034.

Demand for AI hearing aids in India is forecasted to increase at 2% CAGR through 2034. Based on technology, the machine learning algorithms (MLA) segment is poised to hold a 3% market share in 2024.

“To improve their profits and market position, key manufacturing are launching AI hearing aid products that are more comfortable, lightweight, easy to use and integrate with smartphones, and also have better sound quality, and others,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the AI Hearing Aid Market

Key players in the AI hearing aid industry are Sonova, GN Hearing A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Zhejiang Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., WS Audiology (Sivantos Pte Ltd.), Oticon Inc. (Cochlear Ltd.), RION Co., Ltd., MED-EL Medical Electronics, Orka Labs Inc., Soundwave Hearing, LLC, iFlytek Corporation

Machine Learning Algorithms (MLA) Widely Used in AI Hearing Aids

Machine learning algorithms (MLA) are being commonly used by companies that produce AI hearing aids because they enable the device to adapt and improve over time, giving users a highly personalized and enhanced listening experience. MLAs analyze vast amounts of auditory data to spot patterns, separate speech from background noise, and automatically adjust settings for optimal sound quality under diverse conditions. Because of this real-time adaptability, users are guaranteed to receive the best possible hearing assistance that is tailored to their unique hearing needs and changing surroundings.

AI Hearing Aid Industry News

Starkey debuted a brand-new line of customized hearing aids called the Signature Series in February 2024. They also updated and enhanced its Genesis AI hearing aid, which now has better sound quality.

A brand-new iFlytek behind-the-ear hearing aid was released onto the Chinese market in April 2024. This hearing aid leads the industry with features like subtitle hearing help, 65dB audio gain, and AI-powered scene detection.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Indication



Sensorineural Hearing Loss Conductive Hearing Loss

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Product Type



Behind the Ear (BTE)

In the Ear (ITE)

Receiver in the Canal (RIC) Completely in the Canal (CIC)

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Technology



Machine Learning Algorithms (MLA)

Deep Neural Network (DNN)

Real-time Noise Reduction (RTNR) Speech Enhancement Algorithms

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Age Group



Adult Pediatric

Technology C Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Diagnosis



Audiometry

Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE) Testing

Real-ear Measurement (REM) Patient-reported Outcomes (PROs)

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End User



Individuals (Consumers)

Hospitals and Clinics ENT Specialists

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the AI hearing aid market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (behind the ear, in the ear, receiver in the canal, completely in the canal), indication (sensorineural hearing loss, conductive hearing loss), age group (adult, pediatric), diagnosis (audiometry, otoacoustic emissions testing, real-ear measurement, patient-reported outcomes), technology (machine learning algorithms, deep neural network, real-time noise reduction, speech enhancement algorithms), and end user (individuals, hospitals & clinics, ENT specialists), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

