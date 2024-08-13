For The Third Year In A Row, Thrive Aviation Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Thrive Aviation ranks No. 2368 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are humbled to receive this recognition for the third year in a row" said Curtis Edenfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Thrive Aviation. "Our growth is a direct reflection of our company's core values and obsession with building a truly special company.

None of this would be possible without all the hard-working Thrivers we have.

It is because of them we are continuously recognized on a national level like this. I couldn't be more proud!"

This announcement comes just weeks after Thrive became one of only three private jet operators in the world to receive the highly prestigious ARG/US Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman Pro safety certifications.

A truly remarkable accomplishment.

In addition, Thrive launched their aircraft management program a year ago, which has been wildly successful.

Edenfield continues, "We're extremely proud of what we've built at Thrive Aviation and have seen incredible growth within the past year.

We have positioned ourselves well with our safety certifications, the Inc 5000 list, and growing our fleet with managed airplanes by nearly 50% all within the past year.

The future is bright at Thrive Aviation!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and parts around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

