Multi-Million Best Selling Author, JD Kirk And Dramatised Audiobook Producer Behear Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- Pressat) 'A Litter of Bones' by JD Kirk, soon to be turned into a Dramatised Audiobook by Behear Ltd.

JD Kirk , the author of the well known 'DCI Logan Crime Thrillers' series of books, is working with Behear , an independent York Dramatised Audiobook producer, to bring the first of 20 'A Litter of Bones' to life.

Award winning company, Behear, is run by Colin Sinclair. Colin, being an Author himself, has always had a strong passion for reading, as well as being a thespian on the side. Colins daughter, Amy, was in a car accident in 2016, leaving her with only 18% of her eye-sight, and registering her legally blind. As a reader herself, she took to audiobooks to fill her time, however she found a single voice reading a whole book to be unenticing. That's when Colin decided to take action, and Behear was born, fully establishing itself as a company in 2021.

Dramatised audiobooks feature a different actor portraying each character; underlying soundscapes, full audio sound effects, creating a full depth of atmosphere, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the world of the book. 'Netflix without the pics!' as Colin likes to say.

Behear has had an abundance of local success, as well as a nomination at the Audio Production Awards in 2023. A weekly radio drama featured on York Mix radio , as well as a variety of wonderful commissions from a variety of talented authors. This includes 'Game of Thrones' star, Megan Parkinson .

Creating 'A Litter Of Bones', and working alongside JD Kirk is a dream come true for Behear. ' This is the most exciting project to date' , says Colin. 'We are so happy that JD Kirk chose us to produce his book, and we can't wait to get started'.

'A Litter of Bones' - A missing child. A tormented detective. A ticking clock. ' A Litter of Bones' is the explosive debut crime thriller novel from Amazon number one bestselling author, JD Kirk, an exciting new voice in Scottish crime fiction. Perfect for fans of L.J. Ross, Ian Rankin, Chris Brookmyre, and Stuart Macbride.

Once created, the book will be available to listen to on the Behear app .

JD Kirk Bio

JD Kirk is the author of the multi-million bestselling DCI Jack Logan crime fiction series, set in the Highlands of Scotland. He also does not exist. Instead, JD is the pen name of former children's author and screenwriter, Barry Hutchison, who was born and raised in Fort William. Including his books as JD, Barry has written over two hundred novels, countless comics, and dozens of TV episodes. He still lives in the Highlands with his wife and children. He has no idea what the JD stands for.

