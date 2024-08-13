Experience the Ultimate Girls Retreat at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE, (August 13th, 2024) Located in Abu Dhabi’s most premium lifestyle destination, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island introduces a luxurious Girls' Retreat designed to showcase the best that Al Maryah Island has to offer. Perfect for special celebrations or simply for escapes with friends, this offer promises to deliver an unforgettable stay.



With stunning views of the city or the sparkling Arabian Gulf, each room provides a perfect sanctuary for a sophisticated getaway. For stays of two nights or more, the hotel offers a special rate “Find Your Pace” with 15% off, which can be booked through the website.



As a special treat, each guest will receive a gift card valued at 250 AED to explore the luxurious offerings at The Galleria, Abu Dhabi’s premier shopping destination offering unparalleled luxury and high-street shopping, as well as the best of fine and casual dining and exclusive entertainment for all ages. Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi has direct access to the mall from the hotel lobby.



To elevate the experience, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi has partnered with the premium beauty salon Prive7 to provide a special in-room make-up and hairstyling service at a special price of 700 AED. The expert stylists will ensure that the girls are ready for a glamorous night out, all within the comfort of the luxurious Four Seasons room or suite.



As the evening unfolds, the hotel invites girls to indulge in a culinary journey at one of its acclaimed, Michelin-selected restaurants: Butcher & Still or Café Milano. Whether they choose to bask in the vibrant ambiance of Chicago’s roaring 20s or savor the refined elegance of Café Milano, the night promises an enchanting and sophisticated experience and long-lasting memories.



The Ultimate Girls' Retreat experience is available from August 12th, 2024. For bookings and more information, please contact the hotel directly at +971 (2) 333 2222. Reservations should be made a minimum of 48 hours in advance.







