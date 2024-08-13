SmartCIC Global Services Appoints Global Connectivity Sales Leader Albert Bosch as its Managing Director

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Bosch joins to accelerate global sales of SmartCIC’s ‘Through the Line’ solutions that combine Field Services and Global Connectivity to deliver true end-to-end networking







Cannes, France, 13 August 2024 – SmartCIC Global Services, a global managed service provider, has appointed Albert Bosch as its Managing Director to grow its global sales and position it as the leading connectivity partner for carriers and service providers. Bosch joins SmartCIC Global Services from Expereo, where he led the successful integration of Brodynt as well as the head of wholesale and the Spanish Managing Director role. He was instrumental in the rapid growth and sale of Brodynt to Expereo in July 2021.







Bosch will be responsible for optimising team structures and expanding internal systems and processes. He will accelerate SmartCIC Global Services’ journey as a challenger brand in the connectivity space and support its position as a channel partner for carriers and service providers delivering digital solutions for the largest and most innovative enterprises.







“SmartCIC has a true vision for the connectivity market. I spoke with many carriers, but SmartCIC is the only company that is doing something different and innovating with its Through the Line solutions. It fills the gap between basic wholesale connectivity and on-the-ground service delivery for enterprises,” said Albert Bosch, Managing Director at SmartCIC Global Services. “I was drawn to the business because of its disruptive approach, but also because its values align with mine. The team believes in customer experience, end-to-end support, and delivering outcomes across the entire value chain.”







SmartCIC’s ‘Through the line’ connectivity solutions combine international wholesale services, local networking, access technologies, shipping and logistics, and onsite field services to deliver a unified end-to-end approach to connecting applications and services. Carrier and service provider partners can efficiently expand their capabilities with a model that has been purpose-built to enable them to monetise the opportunity in enterprise networking locally across the globe.







“We’re excited to have Albert on board as we rewrite the rules in the global connectivity market. We have set a strategy, built an amazing team, and the time is right to accelerate our growth and take our business to another level,” said Toby Forman, Group CEO at SmartCIC. “The market is crying out for solutions that don’t just go PoP-to-PoP, but deliver true end-to-end accountability, visibility and control all the way through to enterprise sites. We’re the only player that has the global scale and expertise to deliver both field services and connectivity on-the-ground and end-to-end.”







SmartCIC Global Services appointed Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady, and Michael Schwieter as non-executive Directors in March 2024. It added Johnatan Santana as its Head of Carrier Wholesale in the same month, and James Marsh as its Wholesale Account Director - North America in May 2024.



