Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Centre Holds Course For Preachers From Russia

DOHA: Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre at the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has organised a training course for a group of preachers from Russia.

A month-long course programme, from July 28 to August 26, the programme aims at enhancing their capabilities in the field of introducing Islam and teaching the Arabic language.

A series of lessons, lectures and diverse workshops were held to provide a comprehensive, qualitative programme that includes linguistic, and advocacy aspects, which contributes to enhancing the capabilities of preachers and adding new skills and experiences to them, enabling them to better meet the needs of their Muslim communities.

The event comes within the framework of achieving the vision and mission of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in building close Islamic relations with Muslims in various parts of the world, and consolidating the position of Qatar and its efforts in promoting cultural and religious exchange between peoples at the international level.

The ministry seeks, through this course to host preachers and orators from the Russia, and to qualify them and enhance their capabilities in introducing Islam, spreading Islamic culture, teaching the Holy Quran, and promoting the Arabic language in a way that serves the dissemination of Islamic values and contributes to presenting the tolerant message of Islam.

The course aims to achieve many positive outcomes, including enhancing the knowledge of non-Arab preachers of the Arabic language, the language of the Holy Quran and Islamic sciences, which will enable them to benefit more from the rich Islamic heritage.

The course also aims to exchange experiences between local preachers and guest preachers to enhance their understanding of the reality of Muslim societies and what is good for them, and to enable them to practice introducing Islamic religion with insight and broad legal knowledge and to spread Islamic culture.

These efforts also enhance Islamic relations and brotherhood among Muslims everywhere. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre continues its tireless efforts to enhance the capabilities of preachers and expand their horizons by organising such distinguished training courses that aim to provide comprehensive and integrated education in various aspects of Islam and the Arabic language.

The Centre had previously hosted groups of students from the Republic of Turkiye and India in coordination with the Fatwa Department there, and provided them with intensive training and qualification courses.

These courses succeeded in providing Sharia and language to preachers, by integrating them into an Arab-Islamic cultural environment, allowing them to interact directly and learn practically.