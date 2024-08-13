Titan OS Partners With Banijay Rights To Launch Seven New Single IP Channels Featuring Favourite UK Entertainment Shows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Banijay TV set

Banijay Rights x Titan OS

Deal or No Deal, Fear Factor, The Biggest Loser, Hardcore Pawn, MythBusters, Pointless, and Mr Bean have dedicated channels available on Titan OS in the UK

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a European technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announces its partnership with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment.

The partnership aims to expand Titan OS' free premium and localised content offering with a strong line-up of iconic entertainment franchises. The new channels will include a mix of scripted and unscripted TV series including Deal or No Deal, Fear Factor, The Biggest Loser, Hardcore Pawn, MythBusters, Pointless, and Mr Bean.

This launch not only represents an expansion of Titan OS' premium content offering, it also reinforces the strength and popularity of single IP channels. These channels offer continuous programming from a single content stream, providing instantly recognisable brands and franchises to consumers new to FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) and helping to discover content easily.

“A good programming strategy has always been the secret to keeping audiences engaged, whether it's traditional TV or FAST”, stated Judith Diaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS.“As the FAST market grows, streamlining our channel line-up will be key. As more premium content is released, channels dedicated to a single format or show will allow viewers to lean back and enjoy their favourite content for as long as they like. This will create a more engaging experience for viewers and drive greater profitability for content owners”.

Shaun Keeble, VP of digital at Banijay Rights, said“We are thrilled to bring our leading global IP to more audiences through our partnership with Titan OS, and to further expand our scripted and unscripted FAST channel offering in the UK.”

The channels are accessible via the electronic programme guide (EPG) - available directly from the home page and with a single click of a dedicated button on the remote control - allowing viewers to quickly discover content and reduce search time.

Titan OS is already operating on millions of Philips TVs across Europe and will soon expand to JVC devices. This strategic partnership with Banijay underscores Titan OS's mission to make content discovery easier through personalisation, and helping viewers find content they love.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of almost 195,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Love Triangle, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.



