Qatar Volleyball Team Ranked 21St In World Rankings

Lausanne: Qatar volleyball team maintained 21st position in the world rankings issued today by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) after the end of the volleyball contests of the 2024 Paris Games that came to a close yesterday.

In the rankings, France finished second after winning and defeating Poland.

Polish team remained at the top of the world rankings. The US team came in third place after winning bronze and defeating their Italian counterpart who finished fifth.