The Art Of Wall Decor: Exploring Wall Art And Art Prints

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Wall art and art prints are products that have gained importance in home designing in the contemporary interior design trends. Not just pretty ornaments, the wall art and art prints are symbols of personality, preference, and feeling. For an art collector or a design aficionado or someone who wants to have art beauty in their home, it will be important to know how effective Wall Art and how versatile art prints can make the walls of homes into the of self-creativity. This blog post will also cover the importance of wall art and art prints, and where they fit into interior design as well as how to source the right piece for your home.

Another Perspective on Wall Art in Interior Decoration

It is not only an extra glaze for interior designing but an investment worth making, as it allows setting the overall style and mood of a room. A good picture help coordinate a number of components of a space like colors, furniture and lighting to come up with and attractive and well balanced environment. Of course, beyond the beautiful look on the walls, the beautiful adorning art has the ability to create emotions, to narrate the lives of the inhabitants of a house or flats, even the personality of the owners of accommodation facilities.

Recently, the practice of the use of large murals on the walls has become rather popular. Large painting, murals and bold accent pieces are now being utilized on the walls to make an ultimate statement and to provide some sort of depth in the interiors. From the painting having color to the painting being a powerhouse of mood and energy to a plain monotonous wall or a soothing painting that brings in the feeling of tranquility, wall art is something that can make or mar a room.

Versatility of Concept of Art Prints

Reproduction painting can be hung as an art print on the wall, or placed on any flat surface such as a desk or table. In contrast to works of art, prints are also cheaper and can be made in different sizes and formats, which is a perfect option for those who want to collect works of art at home, but do not want to spend a lot of money. As for prints, they can be as basic as mass-produced reproductions of paintings or sculptures, or as exclusive as unique designs of today's artists and sculptors since the possibilities for the type of print or the theme of a print can be virtually unlimited.



A good thing about art prints is their versatility. Prints are relatively lighter and less cumbersome when it comes to framing than originals and they can easily be changed or replaced when one gets bored with the appearance of a particular room. This makes them suitable for those whose preferred interior design they can change with the time of the year, or those who like to try out different art styles.

Wall art and prints are perfect decorations if you do not have an artistic inclination or talent yourself Choose the Right Wall Art and Prints for Your Space

When buying pictures for your home's walls it is crucial to go for pictures of the right size and type to adorn your walls. Here are some tips to help you make the right choices:

Here are some tips to help you make the right choices:



Size : Remember the dimension of the room and how much wall space is available. It is possible to make a powerful statement with a single enormous print, but if you want something more artistic and carefully selected – go for a set od small pictures. One of them is to make certain that the size of the artwork you intend to place in your room is proportional to the size of the furniture and other features that are in the room.



Style : The style of the artwork should be harmonious with the style of the rest of your interior or outer space of the building. For a great way towards making minimalist room decoration the right choice of prints should be made by opting towards abstracts, geometric prints in narrow and subtle colors. If you adopt the free for all technique, you can combine different styles and genres of the wallpapers that include vintage, contemporary photography and traditional paintings.



Placement : It is also important to carefully consider where in the walls of a home pieces of art will be placed. Display art pieces where they can be easily seen and if there is going to be a gap in between multiple pieces on a wall, then it should be considered. As for the larger works, these must be positioned halfway between pieces of important furniture, which implies that a painting, for example, has to be above a sofa or a bed.

When it comes to trends in design, it should be understood that no aspect is exempted including choice of wall art and art prints. Here are some of the current trends that are making waves in the art and design world:Here are some of the current trends that are making waves in the art and design world:





-Botanical Prints: It also has to do with antique botanical prints, with graphic botanical motifs, and with floral photography since bringing the outdoors inside remain ever popular. These prints also, are versatile for a modern and contemporary house decor as well as the conventional approach giving a fresh living quality to any environment that they are used.





Abstract Ar t: Abstract has remained a trend all through because of its general use and the emotional appeal brought by color, shape, and touch. Abstract print of art can be used in either brilliant monochromic arrangements as the central focus or in a single hue outfit as discreet sparkling details.





-Black and White Photography:** Intriguing and classy, black and white photography prints will instill glamour and two-tone prints are ideal for versatile homes. Whether it's the portrait, architectural photography, or a snapshot, these prints bear that looked contrast and depth.



Typography Art : Yes, words do work and typography prints that include quotes, lyrics, or perhaps a simple phrase such as 'never give up' are going mainstream. They indeed afford that unique human touch and then push private reminders of what life is all about daily.

To help you maintain your wall art and prints without it being damaged easily in the years to come always observe the following: Here are some tips:





Framing: These are best used in high quality frames with UV coated glass to reduce cases of fading or damage due to light exposure. To protect excellent prints, one should use acid-free mat and back for the right conservation of the artists work.





– **Placement:** Do not hang art in places with high humidity for example; a bathroom or the kitchen because humidity may affect the prints or the paintings. If at all you have to hang the art in these areas, make sure that it is well protected with frame as well as glass.



-Cleaning: To help prolong the life of your art you should dust it frequently, preferably with a feather or a very soft brush. Do not use water or cleaning solutions in removing ink marks in order not to ruin the surface of the print or painting.

Conclusion



Living finish and canvas art print are effective weapons in the conversion of a house into a home. They let you be who you are, share your narrative and design your environment to your taste. For people who like to decorate their home with a couple of large paintings, or those who love the feeling of looking at a row of prints hung on the wall, there is nothing as inspiring as the idea of introducing wall art into your life. As you know art investing and taking care of the pieces takes a good number of years and you can really enjoy the beauty that comes with it.