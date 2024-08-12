USDA Predicts Robust Growth in Soybean and Corn Production for 2024/25

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Department of (USDA) recently revised its predictions, expressing optimism for the 2024/25 crop season.



It anticipates significant increases in both soybean and corn production.

Enhanced Soybean and Corn Yields

The USDA increased soybean yield estimates from 58.29 to 59.63 bushels per acre. Consequently, production expectation rose to 124.9 million tons from 120.7 million tons. Moreover, experts expect soybean to reach a new high of 15.24 million tons.



Meanwhile, the USDA offers a balanced view on corn. Predicted yields per acre now stand at 191.55 bushels, resulting in a production estimate of 384.74 million tons.



This estimate slightly surpasses the previous one of 383.56 million tons. However, corn ending stocks are likely to decrease slightly to 52.67 million tons. Furthermore, U.S. corn exports are set to increase to 58.42 million tons.





Global Agricultural Shifts

Globally, the situation presents mixed shifts. World soybean production has slightly decreased from 422.3 million tons to 421.9 million tons.



This change accompanies a small dip in ending stocks. In contrast, global corn output is estimated at 1,224.8 million tons, marking a slight decrease of 0.1% from the last estimate.

Updates on Other Key Commodities

Additionally, the USDA revised its figures for other vital crops. U.S. wheat production estimates have increased from 51.03 million tons to 54.65 million tons. Similarly, global cotton production is expected to stabilize at 25.93 million tons.

Context and Significance

These updates reflect the interplay between agriculture and broader economic and environmental factors.



Favorable weather during the planting season has contributed to these optimistic projections.



Nonetheless, potential threats such as heatwaves or flooding could still impact these forecasts.



