(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent data show Brazil, Peru, and Argentina, once the most cost-effective, face shifts in South America's affordability landscape.



Now, Paraguay takes the spotlight as the continent's most affordable country, a change highlighted by Numbeo's global database.



This aligns its metrics with New York City's cost index, setting 100 as the benchmark. Paraguay's score stands impressively low at 27.59.



Several factors contribute to this affordability. These include expenses related to food, housing, utilities, and daily costs.



In urban centers such as Asunción and Ciudad del Este, central apartment rents hover between $300 and $400 a month.







However, opting to live just a few kilometers outside city centers can reduce rent by up to 40%. This decision allows for significant savings while maintaining convenience.



Grocery shopping also supports Paraguay's cost-effective profile. A typical household spends approximately $150 to $200 monthly on groceries.



Moreover, government-backed food fairs offer even more savings, making essentials more accessible.



When dining out, upscale restaurants charge between $12 and $25 per person. Conversely, simpler venues serve main dishes at $3 to $10, ensuring options for every budget.



Argentina and Bolivia are close competitors, with living cost indices of 27.80 and 28.27, respectively.



They provide affordable alternatives for those seeking a low-cost lifestyle in South America.

Paraguay Emerges as South America's Most Affordable Country

On the other end of the spectrum, Uruguay ranks as the most expensive in the region, positioned 37th globally, surpassing even Japan and Spain.



Its minimum wage sits at about $580, compared to Paraguay's more modest $370, as financial experts report.



This economic overview not only highlights Paraguay's role as an economic have but also illustrates the broader financial dynamics across South America.



Paraguay's advantageous position showcases its emerging significance as an economical hub, pivotal for residents and indicative of evolving economic trends post-pandemic.

