Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Innovative New Security Device For Bicycles (CHK-1085)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lock that can not only help deter thieves but can also notify you when anyone is tampering with your lock when you are away from it, said an inventor from Cornell, Ill. "So, I invented STICKY FINGERS."

The patent-pending invention can prevent theft of a bike and deter unauthorized individuals from tampering with or stealing a bike. It alerts the bike's owner and other individuals to the attempted theft. This could spare cyclist the costs associated with replacing a stolen bicycle. Convenient and easy to use, this device is also practical and compact and could also be produced for boats, ATV's, trailers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1085, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp