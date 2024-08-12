Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Marking A Beverage/Water Bottle (ASP-387)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to mark your water bottle at a sporting event, party, business gathering, or other event," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the WATER BOTTLE MARKER. My design increases safety and sanitary conditions, and it could help prevent messy ink stains and beverage waste."

The invention provides an improved way to mark or label a beverage/water bottle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a pen or ink. As a result, it allows the user to easily identify their drink. It also helps prevent the user from accidentally drinking another person's drink. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, offices, restaurants and drinking establishments, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-387, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp