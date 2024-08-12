Inventhelp Inventors Develop Decorative Protector For Bedding (AJD-280)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a bed accessory that is not only beautiful but also provides a moisture and stain resistant overlay to protect the bedding from wine, beverage spills, menstrual fluid, and other bodily fluids," said one of two inventors, from

Stockbridge, Ga., "so we invented MY BEDWEAR. Our attractive and protective design would help prevent stains, and it eliminates the cost and hassle of replacing damaged sheets, comforters, and blankets. It could also be displayed as a decorative bedding accessory."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and decorative way of protecting bedding from various liquids. In doing so, it helps prevent unwanted stains. It also provides a clean and attractive appearance, and it offers an improved alternative to traditional protectors. The invention features an absorbent and leak-proof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

