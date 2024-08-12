Discover The Amchain (AMC) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of AmChain (AMC), a pioneering digital asset designed to transform the finance industry, on our platform. The AMC/USDT trading pair will soon be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Stay tuned for further updates on the schedule for deposits, withdrawals, and trading.











About AmChain

AmChain is a cutting-edge blockchain platform that aims to revolutionize the finance industry by providing secure, transparent, and efficient solutions. Our mission is to offer a robust and scalable blockchain platform that empowers various applications, promoting a healthier and wealthier lifestyle.

About Ameri Coin (AMC)

Ameri Coin (AMC) is the cornerstone of the AmChain blockchain ecosystem, embodying the principles of decentralization, transparency, and efficiency. As the native cryptocurrency of the network, AMC plays a crucial role in powering the decentralized infrastructure that underpins the AmChain platform.

AMC facilitates secure and immutable transactions across the network, ensuring lightning-fast and transparent interactions between users and applications. By leveraging blockchain technology, AMC guarantees smooth and reliable transactions, making it an integral part of the AmChain ecosystem.

AMC also drives the network's consensus mechanism through an innovative Proof of Authority (PoA) model. Validators are incentivized to secure the network and verify transactions while earning valuable AMC rewards. This system ensures the integrity and reliability of the AmChain blockchain, fostering trust among participants and reinforcing the decentralized nature of the platform.

The listing of AMC on XT Exchange offers our users enhanced access to this transformative digital asset, boosting liquidity and trading opportunities. This will enable AMC to reach a wider audience and advance its mission of revolutionizing the finance industry through secure, transparent, and efficient blockchain solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome AMC to our platform," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange. "This listing underscores our dedication to providing our users with access to groundbreaking digital assets that are driving innovation in the blockchain space."

Website:

Blockchain Browser:

Whitepaper Link:

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter:

Telegram:

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

AmChain

