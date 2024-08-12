Kihealth And Genova Diagnostics Partner To Make Comprehensive Gut Health Testing Easier And More Accessible

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kihealth Logo

Genova Diagnostics Logo

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kihealth, a life sciences company focused on preventive diagnostics and Genova Diagnostics, a pioneer in gut and nutritional laboratory testing, have teamed up to bring gut health testing direct to consumers via retail pharmacy. Through this partnership consumers will now be able to access breakthrough gut health tests through their local pharmacy or online.

"Kihealth's mission is to transform the healthcare sector with diagnostics that detect early disease signs and offer preventive strategies," says Jennifer Anderson, CEO of Kihealth. "This partnership helps us pave the way for a new era in healthcare, focused on early intervention and better access to high quality advanced biomarker testing that can arm consumers with the information they need to make proactive health decisions."

Since its inception, Kihealth has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge diagnostics in the metabolic health space with its first test being an early detection test for diabetes. This partnership enables Kihealth to expand its areas of focus to include gut health.

"We continue to set new benchmarks in healthcare technology with our expanding range of innovative diagnostics, paving the way for the first full suite of preventative diagnostics by the middle of next year," said Anderson.

Highlights of the Gut Health Tests:



These tests will be the most comprehensive gut analysis tests available direct to consumer. Finally giving consumers, the ability to take gut health into their own hands.

The diagnostic tests delve into everything going on in a person's gut including inflammation, immune response, digestion, absorption, microbiome balance, infections, and mucosal integrity with a comprehensive stool analysis evaluating multiple facets in a single profile. Beyond typical GI concerns, gut health is examined in relation to autoimmune diseases, mood disorders, skin conditions, and more, due to the vast research highlighting the link between GI function, the gut microbiome, and overall health.

"This collaboration aligns with Genova's commitment to making cutting-edge health diagnostics more accessible to individuals driving more proactive health management," said Jeffrey Ledford, CEO of Genova Diagnostics. "Genova is dedicated to advancing health through innovative partnerships and scientific research."

For more information about Kihealth's portfolio of preventative diagnostics visit kihealth.

About Genova Diagnostics

Genova Diagnostics is a leading provider of clinical laboratory testing, offering comprehensive panels that help practitioners and individuals create treatment plans for optimal health outcomes. For more information, visit

gdx

or

href="" rel="nofollow" gd .

About Kihealth Inc.

Kihealth is a life sciences company focused on research, development and commercialization of novel

diagnostics for the treatment of metabolic disease, gut health and auto-immune

disorders. For more information, visit

kihealth

Contact:

[email protected]

or [email protected]

SOURCE Ki Health