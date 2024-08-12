Howard Yaruss Joins SEDA Expert’S Mortgage Insurance And Financial Guaranty Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class expert witness services, announced today that Howard Yaruss joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Howard Yaruss joined the firm as Managing Director.



“We are delighted to add Howards experience and expertise to our roster,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Howard Yaruss is an accomplished real estate expert. He teaches in this field as an Adjunct Professor at NYU, as well as practicing as an expert witness in Mortgage, Financial Guaranty and Title Insurance. He formerly served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Responsibility Officer, and member of the five-person management team of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), one of the nation's largest insurers of mortgage and municipal debt.

Radian provides mortgage insurance for residential first and second lien mortgages, home equity loans, and securitized commercial and residential mortgages in connection with capital market transactions. In particular, Mr. Yaruss was responsible for approving all material mortgage and municipal risk insured by the company and was the company's principal contact with all domestic and foreign regulators.

Mr. Yaruss also oversaw Radian's development of insurance for undisclosed real estate liens, the company's alternative to title insurance. He subsequently served as a Managing Director at White Mountains Insurance Group, where he continued his work on this issue, which included responsibility for developing a new and innovative title insurer.

Prior to Radian, Mr. Yaruss served as Assistant General Counsel of Capital Re Corporation (now, Assured Guaranty Ltd.), a reinsurer which specialized in financial guaranty and mortgage insurance coverages. He was previously associated with the law firms of Baker McKenzie and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Since leaving the corporate sector, Mr. Yaruss has taught courses in real estate, investments, economics, finance and statistics, and has served as an expert witness for several major law firms. He currently teaches real estate economics at NYU's Schack Institute of Real Estate and a real estate principles course at CUNY's Zicklin School of Business/Baruch College. He is the author of Understandable Economics (Prometheus Books, 2022), an Amazon bestseller and winner of Axiom Business Book Award's 2023 Bronze Medal for Economics.

Mr. Yaruss has a B.S. degree in Applied Math and Economics, magna cum laude, from Brown University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He also studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the New York bar.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.





CONTACT: Name: Damiano Colnago Email: ... Job Title: Managing Partner