On the International Youth Day: OIC Secretary-General Emphasizes the Role of Digitalization in Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, August 12, 2024



On the international Youth Day celebrated every 12 August by the international community, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his cordial congratulations to youth all over the world, especially youth in the OIC Member States and expressed serious concerns for the well-being of youth in the conflicts zones.

He pointed out that celebrating this occasion just days before the convening of the Summit of the Future to be organized by the United Nations provides an opportunity to evaluate and monitor our efforts towards achieving the Goals of the OIC-2025 Program of Action and the OIC Youth Strategy, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

The OIC Secretary-General called upon all Member States to invest more in digitalization for its key role in empowering youth and achieving SDGs. He also called on the OIC relevant institutions to support the efforts of Member States in this field.

It is worth noting that the theme of the celebration of the International Youth Day for the year 2024 is: “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, which largely reflects the pivotal role of technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the international community's keenness to harness it for youth.





MENAFN12082024005338014459ID1108544991