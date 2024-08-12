(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – which took place in Anaheim, CA from August 9 to August 11, 2024, and brought together Disney fans from all over the world – Disneyland Paris shared exciting news about the awe-inspiring experiences that are coming to its two parks during Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase on August 10. The most astounding news was the reveal of the creation of the very first immersive attraction and themed area inspired by the beloved franchise The Lion King, which will come to life after the opening of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in 2026. A host of other projects that are being turned into reality as part of the unprecedented transformation of Europe’s top tourist destination have also been revealed. Also, in the coming years, guests will be amazed by the all-new nighttime spectacular that will be performed above Adventure Bay, the central lake at Disney Adventure World, but they will also be treated to a brand-new nighttime experience at Disneyland Park beginning in January 2025 !

THE FIRST-EVER ATTRACTION AND IMMERSIVE AREA THEMED AROUND THE LION KING IN A DISNEY PARK

In front of an excited audience, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, unveiled the upcoming creation of an all-new extraordinary world at Disneyland Paris dedicated to one of the most beloved Disney franchises, around the world and particularly in Europe – The Lion King! This larger-than-life area will bring guests on a journey through the African savanna and immerse them into the unforgettable adventures of Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and many other iconic characters from the beloved Disney film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For the attraction, Disney Imagineers will bring to life the majestic Pride Rock, which will serve as the gateway to an adventure-filled water attraction that will plunge guests beneath the rock to follow Simba on his journey from cub to king, in a retelling of the story from the classic animated feature film. When visiting the Pride Lands, guests will be immersed in the world of The Lion King thanks to Disney character greetings, themed dining, and shopping opportunities, which promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.

“We are very excited and proud to be unveiling the next immersive area of Disney Adventure World, our second park that has been undergoing an expansion on a never-before-seen scale. This marks another milestone in the ongoing transformation of Disneyland Paris. After Worlds of Pixar, Marvel Avengers Campus and World of Frozen – our Frozen-themed land that will open in 2026 – the creation of an immersive experience dedicated to The Lion King is a testament to our commitment to immersing our guests into breathtaking adventures inspired by their favorite films, at the heart of themed areas that are faithful to the originals. This new area – which is inspired by the unforgettable story that has enchanted several generations of viewers – exists nowhere else in the world. It will make it possible for guests of all ages to make one of their wildest dreams come true: exploring the Pride Lands alongside all their favorite characters,” said Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris.

Inspired by the African savanna and iconic locations from the franchise, this new area will push the boundaries of immersion with its unparalleled level of detail and a new, unique attraction, which will seamlessly blend a spectacular water experience with state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics® technology. Imagineers have dreamed up the perfect way to carry forward Disney’s unique storytelling tradition! With construction set to begin next year, the Pride Lands near Adventure Bay will bring the resort’s ongoing transformation to new heights!

“From the moment the sun rose on the big screen in theaters all around the world, audiences were captivated by the story of The Lion King, and its characters, and it has not lost any momentum since. Our goal as Imagineers is to translate the emotional core of the film into this exciting project and have you relive that feeling all over again as you experience this unique attraction. I’m thrilled and excited that The Lion King will make its attraction debut here at Disneyland Paris.” said Michel Den Dulk, Portfolio Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris.

OPENING OF WORLD OF FROZEN AND LAUNCH OF A UNIQUE NIGHTTIME SHOW ABOVE THE CENTRAL LAKE AT DISNEY ADVENTURE WORLD IN 2026

Before the future opening of the Pride Lands dedicated to The Lion King, guests will be treated to an array of new experiences at Disney Adventure World. These novelties include the Adventure Way promenade surrounded by lush landscape, the family attraction Raiponce Tangled Spin, the stylish The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge offering spectacular views over the majestic Adventure Bay and the highly anticipated land inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen.

When the Kingdom of Arendelle opens its gates in 2026, guests will not only have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey alongside Anna and Elsa inside the all-new attraction at Disneyland Paris, Frozen Ever After, but they will also be able to take part in immersive shopping and dining experiences and meet the beloved sisters in person during a royal encounter!



In the same year, an all-new breathtaking nighttime show will also debut on the lake and above. The banks along Adventure Bay and The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge will be the perfect spot to admire the awe-inspiring combination of water screens, fountains, special effects, and never-before-seen drone choreography. Honoring its long legacy of innovation in nighttime entertainment, and in partnership with its France-based Official Technology Provider Dronisos, Disneyland Paris is also developing the first of their kind water-drones to be used just for this special show, that will bring each adventure-filled day at Disney Adventure World to a spectacular close! All of these new experiences will roughly double the footprint of the park, which is ushering in a new era marked by a fresh creative vision. To celebrate this new chapter, the second park will even be renamed Disney Adventure World when the next themed area comes to life in 2026!



An Unforgettable New Nighttime AN UNFORGETTABLE NEW NIGHTTIME SPECTACULAR COMING TO DISNEYLAND PARK IN JANUARY 2025

New Year is usually synonymous with new beginnings! Starting January 2025, an all-new nighttime spectacular will enchant guests of all ages every day at Disneyland Park. Featuring a magical combination of iconic songs and projections of Disney Characters onto Sleeping Beauty Castle. This new show will bring guests on a journey filled with emotion and nostalgia to help them discover that true magic lies within every moment of life!



With its unique blend of projections, fountains, breathtaking lighting effects and an original soundtrack, this show promises to push the technical boundaries set for previous night shows, such as Disney Dreams! and Disney Illuminations, and immerse guests into their favorite stories like never before. Additionally, for the first time in the history of nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Paris, Main Street, U.S.A. will also serve as a backdrop for a show! Whether it comes to the colorful settings of Pinocchio, Beauty and the Beast, Encanto or even Buzz Lightyear’s galaxy, many Disney Animation and Pixar stories will be brought to life on the iconic street located in Disneyland Park – a never-before-seen experience made possible through state-of-the-art projections complete with sound effects that will further immerse guests into the story.

“For this new show, we reimagined the way of telling stories with our Castle as the main attraction. This exclusive experience at Disneyland Paris is a testament to our creative expertise – skill which has been honed over the years. We are looking forward to dazzling and touching the hearts of our guests by immersing them into breathtaking sequences inspired by their favorite Disney and Pixar movies like never before. This can’t-miss experience will make it possible for guests to end their day in the parks all together in the most unforgettable way,” said Dana Harrel, Executive Entertainment Director, Disneyland Paris.



A Transformation Coming to Life Across the Resort

All these projects are part of a development plan that aims to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence. They reflect the commitment of Disneyland Paris to always expand its offerings in creative and groundbreaking ways.

Earlier this year, the resort lifted the curtain on the next phase of its Disney Hotels transformation plan. After inviting guests to step into the world of Marvel Super Heroes with the reopening of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel in 2021 and unveiling the royally reimagined Disneyland Hotel in 2024, the resort will gradually reimagine all Disney Davy Crockett Ranch bungalows in the near future featuring interior decorations inspired by the adventures of beloved characters such as Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, together with Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby Vanderquack.

Disney Village is also undergoing a major reimagining aimed at enhancing its offerings and exceeding guest expectations! In the coming months, the retail, dining, and entertainment complex will welcome all-new restaurants and shops, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a modern, warm, and dynamic atmosphere!

“The last updates provided at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event are a valuable addition to the ongoing or upcoming projects at Disneyland Paris. They show the extent of our transformation, which aims to reinvent the experience delivered within our resort in the coming years. We are confident that all these changes will contribute to strengthening our position as a tourism leader in Europe, along with the pioneer status that Disney has earned in the theme park industry,” said Natacha Rafalski.





