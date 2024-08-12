The New Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines® Classic Interior Paint Line By KILZ® Is Now Shoppable On Amazon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designer quality meets convenience in this exciting retail expansion



SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024

KILZ brand, a leader in high-quality paints and primers, is thrilled to announce that as of today, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines new Classic Interior Paint & Primer is available to purchase on Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, for the very first time. The new paint line is available in 45 beautiful shades personally curated by Joanna Gaines for DIYers and design enthusiasts to pick their perfect hue in the convenience of their own home.

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Classic Interior Paint & Primer, now in 45 shades, available on Amazon for the first time.

Joanna stands in the kitchen, where Remote Trail, a rich green with warm undertones, grounds the space in natural elegance from Magnolia Lakehouse Collection.

"I've been in the paint aisle, completely overwhelmed, more times than I can count, and I've learned how helpful it is to be able to choose from a curated collection of colors that I know are timeless, great quality, and going to complement any style of design," said Joanna Gaines. "I'm proud of the paint collections I've created with KILZ over the years, and I'm excited to see them reach new guests and continue to help simplify the paint process."

Each product comes in an array of timeless colors and three sheens-Eggshell, Satin, and Semigloss-offering versatility for a variety of home design projects, backed by the trusted performance of the KILZ brand's unique two-in-one formula, which promises great adhesion to household surfaces and scuff-resistance. The paint's durable, long-lasting finish guarantees exceptional coverage, ensuring a beautiful outcome every time.

Explore the

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines new Classic Interior Paint & Primer starting at $44.99 on Amazon today.

In addition to the new Classic Interior Paint line, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Chalk Style Paint , Chalk Spray Paint

and more specialty products and tools are also available on Amazon starting today.

About KILZ®

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with a trusted line of professional grade, hardworking coatings products. With a durable, long-lasting finish, the quality of KILZ products has been trusted for generations, creating a legacy of quality and performance. Also included in this award-winning product lineup is the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. What started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national portfolio of businesses spanning retail, media, hospitality and real estate, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Journal, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Network-a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery-and Silos Baking Co., among others.

