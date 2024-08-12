E-Learning Market Forecast To Grow At 18.20% CAGR From 2024 To 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the e-learning will attain a value of USD 975.92 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.2% over the fozzrecast period (2024-2031). Increasing digitization of the education sector is projected to primarily drive the demand for e-learning on a global level. Rising acceptance of education and the growing availability of high-speed internet connectivity are also driving the global e-learning market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "e-Learning Market"

Pages - 177

Tables - 118 Figures – 77

e-Learning Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 256.14 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 975.92 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Provider, Type, Courses, Deployment Model, Technology, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of personalized e-learning programs Key Market Drivers Increasing digitization of the education industry

Flexibility of Self-paced e-Learning Helps It Spearhead Market Growth

Self-paced e-learning programs provide the flexibility for learner to adjust and take the course as per their convenience. This type of learning is mostly being preferred in the corporate sector where people have busy schedules and want to learn at their own convenience. Advancements in technology and growing availability of such courses for a wide variety of subjects will help this segment maintain a high market share.

Academic e-Learning Solutions Bring in the Most Revenue as Digitization Penetrates the Education Space

Almost all academic institutions around the world are focusing on adopting new and advanced e-learning technologies to improve learning among students. Growing emphasis on improving engagement in academic learning is estimated to help this segment maintain its dominant stance. Providing e-learning solutions for academic users will be the most profitable proposition for all e-learning companies.

Presence of Established Technological Infrastructure Helps North America Spearhead e-Learning Demand

North America has a developed technological infrastructure that has helped quick adoption of e-learning technologies and solutions in this region. High use of smartphones and availability of high-speed internet connectivity are also slated to act in favor of e-learning companies going forward. The United States is estimated to be the leading market for e-learning providers in this region through 2031.

e-Learning Market Insights:

Drivers



Digitization of the education industry Rising willingness of people to study online

Restraints



Lack of reliable internet connections in developing and underdeveloped countries

Low social interaction Limited learner motivation



Prominent Players in e-Learning Market

The following are the Top in e-Learning Companies



Coursera (US)

Udemy (US)

LinkedIn Learning (US)

Skillshare (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Cornerstone OnDemand (US)

Adobe Captivate Prime (US)

Docebo (Canada)

Absorb LMS (Canada) D2L Brightspace (Canada)



Key Questions Answered in e-Learning Market Report

What drives the global e-Learning market growth?

Who are the leading e-Learning providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for e-Learning in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing willingness of people to study online, increasing digitization of the education industry), restraints (limited access to the internet in developing and underdeveloped countries, limited learner motivation), and opportunities (development of personalized learning experience and courses), influencing the growth of e-Learning market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the e-Learning market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

