Rio Innovation Week: A Focal Point For Global Tech And Business Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro will host the Rio Innovation Week starting tomorrow at Pier Mauá and the Museum of Art.



The venue, spanning 75,000 square meters, is expected to attract around 150,000 attendees. It aims to generate approximately 2.6 billion reais in business transactions.



This event, which runs until August 16, will feature 2,000 speakers across 26 stages and host over 2,000 startups.



With a focus on "Humanization in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," it seeks to merge diverse insights into a single, comprehensive platform.



Key global and local figures, such as Sandrine Dixson-Declèv, Vandana Shiva, Eric Ries, and Camila Farani, will provide valuable perspectives. Their contributions will enhance the event's scope.







Additional sessions will include discussions on digital transformation and effective governance in AI. They will also cover the strategic role of influencer marketing in the modern digital landscape.



Moreover, partnerships with entities like the Global Pact and G20 underscore the event's significance in shaping future business and technology landscapes.



Rio Innovation Week serves as a critical junction for fostering innovation, discussing ethical governance in technology, and exploring the economic potential of startups in a globally connected marketplace.



This gathering is not merely an event; it's a pivotal platform for advancing global technology discourse. It also plays a crucial role in catalyzing substantial economic activity.

MENAFN12082024007421016031ID1108544605