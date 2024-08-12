عربي


J&K Remits Remaining Imprisonment Period Of Five Lifers

8/12/2024 8:13:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir government has remitted the remaining term of imprisonment of five life convicts.

In a notification, J&K's Lieutenant Governor has ordered remission of the remaining period of imprisonment of five prisoners who were sentenced to life imprisonment by courts.'

According to the notification, the government granted remission to Mohd. Yousaf Shah (Jammu), Des Raj (Jammu), Suresh Kumar (Reasi), Tarseem Lal (Jammu ) and Mohammad Bashir (Poonch)

The remission was granted in compliance to an order passed by the Supreme Court on July 18, 2024.

In the matter of Mohd. Yousaf Shah & Ors versus state of Jammu & Kashmir, the UT government's counsel submitted before the SC that the State has already recommended their premature release, taking into consideration the period of incarceration undergone by them.

Kashmir Observer

