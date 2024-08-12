عربي


Moecc Fines Unlicensed Crushing Company For Illegal Operations

8/12/2024 7:26:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) fined one of the crushing companies for not obtaining a license to practice the activity, in addition to working with unofficial invoices.

Photo by @moecc_qatar on X

The Wildlife Protection Department referred the violating company to the responsible authorities, to take all legal measures regarding the incident.

MENAFN12082024000063011010ID1108544315


The Peninsula

