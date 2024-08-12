Moecc Fines Unlicensed Crushing Company For Illegal Operations
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) fined one of the crushing companies for not obtaining a license to practice the activity, in addition to working with unofficial invoices.
The Wildlife Protection Department referred the violating company to the responsible authorities, to take all legal measures regarding the incident.
