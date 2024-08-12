Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Group Class Trial Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bloomingdale School of Music

First time touching a cello!

First time trying the trumpet!

Sept 8-14 people of all ages can trial up to two classes for only $10.

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now celebrating 60 years serving generations of Manhattan families, Bloomingdale School of welcomes all students and families to share the music this fall with a diverse set of options and events that bring the community together over a shared passion for music. Choose from in-person and virtual private music lessons, group classes, music ensembles, and early childhood classes, and enjoy the free faculty concert series, instrument festivals, student recitals, and more.Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-expression through music. The school offers lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. The fall semester begins on September 8, 2024, and enrollment is ongoing.Group Class Trial Week September 8-14This fall Bloomingdale welcomes prospective students to try up to 2 group classes for only $10. Class trials are available for all ages and various instruments. The sign up period begins August 12 and continues through August 31 or until all spots are filled. For more information or to sign up to trial a class visit the Group Class Trial Week webpage."Bloomingdale School of Music has been a pillar of the Upper West Side community for sixty years, bringing thousands of New Yorkers the joy of discovery through music. From our humble beginnings in the challenging landscape of the Upper West Side in the 1960s and 1970s, we have evolved into a thriving community center where individuals of all ages and abilities find inspiration and growth, regardless of performance level, age, or background." – Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music.For questions about classes and offerings, contact the Bloomingdale registration team seven days a week at 212-663-6021, or email ....Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission – to make music education accessible to all who want to learn – and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.

Erika Atkins

Bloomingdale School of Music

+1 212-663-6021

email us here