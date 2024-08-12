Mali, Niger formally request UN to probe allegations about Ukraine providing intelligence to Tuareg rebels

(MENAFN) Mali and Niger have formally requested a United Nations Security Council investigation into allegations that Ukraine provided intelligence to Tuareg rebels, who recently executed a deadly ambush in Mali. The attack, which occurred in late July in the northern village of Tinzaouaten, resulted in the deaths of Malian and Russian Wagner Group contractors.



Fousseinou Ouattara, the deputy chairman of Mali’s parliamentary committee on security and defense, revealed the request for an investigation in an interview with RIA Novosti on Wednesday. Ouattara suggested that the intelligence, which allegedly facilitated the assault, was likely transmitted through American sources due to their capability in intelligence gathering.



The diplomatic fallout has been swift. Mali and Niger have severed their diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting “terrorist groups” following statements made by Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrey Yusov. Yusov had referred to the attack as a “successful military operation” and claimed that the rebels had received crucial information from his agency, signaling potential future attacks.



The Malian government expressed deep concern and condemnation of Ukraine's comments, denouncing them as support for terrorism and a breach of Mali’s sovereignty. Niger joined Mali in its condemnation, labeling the Ukrainian remarks as “indecent” and “unacceptable,” and subsequently cut diplomatic ties with Kiev in solidarity with Mali.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also condemned the violence in Mali, warning against any external interference that could jeopardize regional peace and stability. Senegal, a neighboring country, issued a statement rejecting any form of support for terrorism and reaffirming its commitment to maintaining regional stability and solidarity with Mali.



The United Nations Security Council now faces mounting pressure to address the allegations and investigate the claims of Ukrainian involvement in the recent attack, amidst escalating tensions and diplomatic disputes in the Sahel region.

