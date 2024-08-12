4K Trailer Of 'Manichithrathazhu' Is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's Timeless Classic To Re-Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Get ready for a cinematic treat as the iconic Malayalam "Manichitrathazhu" returns to theatres in a stunning 4K format! The psychological thriller, which has remained a beloved classic since its release in 1993, promises to captivate audiences once again with its gripping narrative, performances, and memorable soundtrack.

Directed by Fazil, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Shobana, Suresh Gopi, and Mohanlal, and is widely regarded as a landmark film in Malayalam cinema. Shobana's powerful performance as Ganga, a woman struggling with dissociative identity disorder, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi have taken to social media to share the trailer of this timeless classic.



The 2.38 minute trailer gives a glimpse of the movie's setting and later introduces the lead characters, Ganga (played by Shobana) and her husband Nakulan (played by Suresh Gopi), who move into their ancestral home in Kerala, and Dr. Sunny Joseph (played by Mohanlal), who come to solve the out-of-the-ordinary mystery at the Madampalli mansion.



The film's remastering in 4K Dolby Atmos promises to enchance the details and bring rich cinematography to life for both old fans and new audiences. Hyped by the trailer, the audiences are hoping to experience 'Manichitrathazhu' in a whole new way later this week on August 17.

Apart from the lead trio, the movie's supporting characters include Thambi (Nedumudi Venu), Unnithan (Innocent), Bhasura Kunjamma (KPAC Lalitha), Sridevi (Vinaya Prasad), Kattuparamban (Kuthiravattam Pappu), Dasappan Kutty (KB Ganesh Kumar), Alli (Rudra), Chandu (Sudheesh), Prof. Mahadevan (Sridhar) and many others.

