Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Announces Recall Of Mercedes SL-Class, 2022 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes SL-Class, 2022 model, as the rear ground bolt may not have been screwed in accordance with the factory specifications, it is possible that the ground connection is loose or may become loose in the future. The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

MoCI said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out. The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.