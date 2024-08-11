Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced the dispatch of a relief convoy carrying 60 tons of essential food supplies to support those affected by the ongoing Israeli in northern Gaza.

KUWAIT -- An official National Guard delegation from the UAE's National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) visited the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base.

KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to the youth, supporting and preparing them for leadership roles, creative endeavors and excellence, of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amathal Al-Huwailah said.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait national judo athletes won a silver medal and a bronze medal at the conclusion of the Macau Junior and Cadets Asian Cups 2024, hosted by the Macau Region of the People's Republic of China. (end) mb