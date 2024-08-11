Qatar Paramotor Team Claims Silver In 1St FAI World Paramotor Endurance Championship In UK

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramsgate: Qatar's Paramotor Team of the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) claimed the silver medal in the 1st FAI World Paramotor Endurance Championship 2024 held in Ramsgate in the United Kingdom (UK) with the participation of 92 pilots representing 17 countries.

The Qatari team came in 2nd in the Overall Team - PL1 category after obtaining 11,602 points behind the French team who came 1st, while the Polish team came in 3rd.

Hayan Al Hebabi won bronze after coming in 3rd in the Overall - PL1 category with 4,171 points.

Vice Chairman of the QASC Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri expressed his joy with the outcome amidst the strong competition, adding that this achievement was made thanks to the great support that the team receives as well as the players' determination to meet expectations and make their home country proud.

Al Mansouri said that the Qatari team gave a good showing and had a strong passion to reach the podiums.

The QASC aims for its players to achieve the best results in all competitions, he added.

Secretary General of the QASC Hazaa Hamad Al Attiyah applauded the Qatari team for holding their own amidst strong competition.

Everyone had a strong desire to win which made the event exciting each day, he said.

Al Attiyah also praised the team's efforts during its participation that resulted in reaching the podiums, a further indication of QASC's work and role.

The Qatari team captain, Saeed Abdullah Al Marri, said that the players had their goal set on claiming first spots, but coming in second is still a great achievement in light of the participation of an elite group of experienced international pilots.

All players appeared well and showed determination. The silver medal represents a great motivation during the upcoming events, Al Marri added.

