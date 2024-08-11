ICBA Enhances Agricultural Research and Development Collaborations in Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, August 8, 2024 – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) continues to enhance its agricultural research and development collaborations in Uzbekistan, supporting initiatives aimed at sustainable agricultural development in the country.

During a visit to Uzbekistan, ICBA’s delegation led by Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General, held aseries of meetings with senior government officials, key partners, and stakeholders to review the progress of ongoing initiatives and explore new opportunities for collaboration in agricultural research and development.Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi said: “Our discussions and meetings with local partners and stakeholders have reaffirmed the importance of our collaborative efforts to tackle pressing agricultural challenges and promote sustainable development in the country. Their commitment and support is invaluable as we work together to develop innovative solutions and strengthen the resilience of rural farming communities.”

During a visit to the International Innovation Center for the Aral Sea Basin (IICAS) in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, the delegation met with Mr. Baxitjan Xabibullaev, Director of IICAS, to discuss the progress of existing projects and future plans for expanding cooperation. The visit also included a tour of the gene bank at IICAS, a facility that ICBA plans to provide assistance in upgrading, training its staff, and supplying seed.

The delegation also met with Mr. Bekmurat Turdishev, Director of the Karakalpakstan Agriculture Research Institute (KARI), to review collaborative efforts to address agricultural constraints, including strategies for attracting farmers and women to farming. Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi highlighted the important role and support of local partners in implementing different projects and discussed ways to boost cooperation in salinity management, germplasm exchange, capacity development, and innovation for sustainable agricultural development with a special focus on the Aral Sea region.Dr.

Tarifa Alzaabi also met with H.E. Academician Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, to discuss potential projects and present ICBA’s New Strategy for 2024-2034. Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi and H.E. Academician Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov exchanged thoughts on the progress of ongoing projects and reviewed prospects for new initiatives in scientific research and capacity development with a special focus on sustainable innovative practices, and agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between ICBA and the Ministry of Agriculture. The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad AlDaheri, Head of Economic, Political, and Media Affairs Section at the Embassy of the UAE in Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Dr. Charbel Tarraf, Chief Operations and Development at ICBA.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi and Dr. Charbel Tarraf also had a meeting with Mr. Vakhtang Mshvidobadz, Country Manager of the International Potato Center (CIP), and Mr. Durbek Khalikov, Operations Supervisor at CIP. The meeting discussed prospects for strengthening collaboration between ICBA and CIP in a number of areas, including a project proposal aimed at improving food and fodder availability in areas with poor-quality soils in Uzbekistan, and formalizing it through the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

ICBA’s delegation also met with Dr. Komolitdin Sultonov, Vice Rector for Science and Innovation at Tashkent State Agrarian University, and other faculty members to discuss enhancing collaboration. In particular, the discussion focused on expanding efforts in seed multiplication and developing a seed storage facility; registering new quinoa varieties in Uzbekistan and the region; and capacity development and knowledge transfer.

As part of the visit to Uzbekistan, ICBA and the Central Asian University of Environmental and Climate Change Studies (Green University) agreed to expand collaboration on agricultural research, capacity development, and sustainability. A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed by Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi and Dr. Jasur Salikhov, Acting Rector of Green University, in the presence of H.E. Mohammad AlDaheri. The agreement aims to foster joint projects, provide internship opportunities, empower women in agriculture, and facilitate knowledge exchange through workshops and conferences.

During the visit, the technical team of the project titled “Development of Sustainable Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan” also held a meeting to discuss the results and operations of the project. The meeting reviewed the progress and identified key areas for further development and implementation. This project, funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has been implemented by ICBA in Karakalpakstan since 2022. It is designed to support rural farming communities by promoting sustainable agricultural practices and improving the livelihoods of up to 15,000 farmers and agropastoralists in the Aral Sea region.





