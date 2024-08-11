Emergency crews in Brazil begin recovering victims from plane crash in São Paulo

(MENAFN) On Saturday, emergency crews in Brazil began the process of recovering the victims from a tragic plane crash in São Paulo state that resulted in the deaths of all 62 people on board. The crash occurred when an ATR 72-500 plane, operated by Voepass airlines, plunged dramatically into a residential area in Vinhedo, approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of São Paulo city. Videos captured the aircraft in a distressing downward spin before it crashed, leaving the fuselage severely mangled.



The passenger list was later confirmed to include 62 people, all Brazilian nationals, contradicting earlier reports of 61. Sadly, there were no survivors from the crash. Despite the extensive damage to some houses in the vicinity, there were no reported injuries or fatalities among the residents. The recovery operation, involving around 200 personnel, is focused on retrieving the bodies and assessing the wreckage. As of Saturday morning, 16 bodies had been recovered and transported to the São Paulo morgue.



The recovery efforts have been complicated by steady overnight rain, which has hampered the work of firefighters, police, and emergency services. Captain Maycon Cristo, a spokesman for the local firefighters, indicated that the recovery operation might extend over several days due to the challenging conditions. The normally tranquil, wooded area where the crash occurred is now crowded with emergency vehicles.



The plane, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by ATR, was en route from Cascavel in southern Paraná state to São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport when it began to lose altitude rapidly around 1:21 PM local time (1621 GMT). Flight Radar 24 data showed that the aircraft had been cruising at 17,000 feet (5,180 meters) before the sudden descent. The aviation company has pledged to support the investigation into the crash's cause.

