Media reports criminal network robbed more than 4,000 corpses in China

(MENAFN) Chinese prosecutors are probing a large criminal network accused of stealing over 4,000 corpses from crematoriums and medical facilities to manufacture biomaterials. The network allegedly involved a company named Shanxi Aorui Biomaterials, which reportedly purchased bodies illegally from various provinces and used them to produce allogenic bone grafts and dental grafts. The case, detailed by prominent criminal lawyer Yi Shenghua on social media, includes the involvement of Shanxi Osteorad Biomaterial Co. and Sichuan Hengpu Technology Co.



According to the allegations, the illicit operation, which reportedly spanned more than a decade, generated approximately USD53 million in revenue. The criminal network’s activities came to light after Chinese police in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, seized over 18 metric tons of bones and more than 34,000 semi-finished or finished biomaterial products. The investigation highlights serious concerns about the exploitation of corpses and the unethical practices within the biomaterials industry in China.

