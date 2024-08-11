Maduro appends X

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has imposed a temporary ban on X (formerly Twitter) in Venezuela, marking the latest escalation in a high-profile feud with the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk. The ban, set for ten days, was announced by Maduro in a televised address on Thursday, following a series of contentious exchanges between the two figures.



The conflict erupted after Musk accused Maduro of election fraud in the recent Venezuelan presidential election. According to official results, Maduro secured about 52% of the vote, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez garnered 43%. The opposition has contested these results, citing discrepancies with their own data and arguing that the election was marred by irregularities. This stance has been supported by various international actors, including the United States, which has refused to recognize Maduro’s victory. Conversely, countries like China and Russia have congratulated Maduro on his re-election.



In his speech, Maduro condemned Musk for allegedly promoting violence, hatred, and civil unrest in Venezuela through social media. He claimed that Musk's actions violated Venezuelan laws and accused him of inciting hatred and confrontation. The Venezuelan leader stated that he had signed a resolution from the National Commission of Telecommunications to suspend X’s operations in the country temporarily.



Musk, known for his provocative online presence, responded to Maduro’s accusations with a mocking tweet, joking about singeing Maduro’s mustache from space. This playful jab came after a series of sharp criticisms from Musk, who has labeled Maduro a “dictator” and accused him of significant election fraud. Musk’s comments have been part of a broader support for the Venezuelan opposition.



The exchange between Maduro and Musk has drawn significant media attention, highlighting the intense international scrutiny surrounding Venezuela’s political landscape and the role of social media in global political disputes.

