(MENAFN) In a recent interview on RT, Tara Reade, a former aide to President Joe Biden and current RT contributor, argued that free speech in the United States is merely an illusion, restricted to those who conform to the authorities' expectations. Reade's comments followed the recent raid on Scott Ritter’s home in New York, a former United States Marine and United Nations weapons inspector turned journalist.



Reade highlighted that Ritter, who was scheduled to speak at the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, had his passport confiscated by federal agents, preventing him from traveling. She noted that the confiscation of a passport typically signals an ongoing investigation, suggesting that Ritter’s legal troubles are part of a broader pattern of governmental scrutiny against those who dissent from official narratives.



Reade criticized the United States government for its treatment of Ritter, emphasizing his previous criticism of the Iraq War and allegations that the government misled the public about weapons of mass destruction. She framed Ritter's current predicament as part of a larger trend of governmental overreach, where dissenting voices are suppressed under the guise of national security.



According to Reade, the United State’s purported commitment to free speech and personal freedom is undermined by a surveillance state and authoritarian practices. She claimed that individuals are only allowed to exercise their rights to free speech and travel if their views align with those of the government.

