Samsung recalls more than 1M electric ovens in US amid reports of fires, injuries

(MENAFN) Samsung has initiated a recall of more than 1 million electric ovens in the United States following reports of accidental fires that have injured 40 people and caused the deaths of pets, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall affects over 1.1 million units spanning 30 different models sold between 2013 and 2024. The CPSC's announcement urged owners of these models to contact Samsung for free replacement locks or handle covers to mitigate the risk of unintentional activation of the ovens. The recall comes in response to incidents where the oven handles were accidentally triggered by people or pets bumping into them, leading to dangerous situations. Although Samsung's official press release did not mention the incidents of fires or pet deaths, the safety commission reported that around 250 fires have been linked to these ovens, resulting in 40 injuries, eight of which required medical treatment. Additionally, there have been reports of seven fires that resulted in the deaths of pets, as well as 18 instances of serious property damage.



The CPSC has issued a warning to consumers who continue using the affected oven models, advising them to keep children and pets away from the front range handles and to inspect the appliances carefully before going to bed. Samsung has reassured customers that they can continue to use their electric ovens while waiting for the free lock set or handle covers to be delivered. This recall marks a significant safety concern for Samsung, echoing the company's previous struggles with product safety. In 2016, Samsung faced a major setback when it was forced to globally recall its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to exploding batteries, a move that cost the company billions of dollars and severely impacted its reputation. The current recall of electric ovens further underscores the challenges Samsung faces in maintaining product safety across its range of consumer electronics and home appliances.



