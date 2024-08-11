Fed releases schedule for monetary policy meetings for 2025, 2026

(MENAFN) On Friday, the US Federal Reserve released its schedule for monetary policy meetings for 2025 and 2026. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has planned a series of two-day meetings throughout these years, with each session concluding on specific dates. In 2025, the FOMC's meetings will end on January 29, March 19, May 7, June 18, in addition to July 30. Subsequent meetings for that year are scheduled for September 17, October 29, as well as December 10.



Looking ahead to 2026, the FOMC will wrap up its monetary policy meetings on January 28, March 18, and April 29. Additional meetings will follow on June 17, July 29, September 16, October 28, and December 9. The scheduling for early 2027 has also been outlined, with the first policy meeting of that year concluding on January 27.



On each of these scheduled dates, the FOMC will release a policy statement at 2 PM EDT. Following the release, the chair of the Federal Reserve will conduct a news conference at 2:30 PM EDT to discuss the committee’s decisions and any pertinent economic developments. This structured timetable provides transparency and helps market participants anticipate the Fed's monetary policy actions in the coming years.

